Divers pull one person from Flushing Creek after 911 call

An eyewitness saw someone jump into the water sometime before 6 a.m. and called 911.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple FDNY and NYPD units on the scene.
Divers were deployed from the shoreline and from an NYPD helicopter to try to locate the person.
A few minutes before 6:30 a.m. divers recovered one person from the water.
The victim was taken to a waiting ambulance.
There was no immediate word on their condition.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
