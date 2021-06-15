Divers pull one person from Flushing Creek after 911 call

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10777480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It gave new meaning to a FedEx 'drop off' after a deliveryman sent a shipment of two heavy truck tires rolling down steep stairs, causing hundreds in damage. Then, the homeowner di

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- First responders converged on the Flushing Creek in Queens Tuesday morning after a report of a person in the water.An eyewitness saw someone jump into the water sometime before 6 a.m. and called 911.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple FDNY and NYPD units on the scene.Divers were deployed from the shoreline and from an NYPD helicopter to try to locate the person.A few minutes before 6:30 a.m. divers recovered one person from the water.The victim was taken to a waiting ambulance.There was no immediate word on their condition.An investigation into the incident is underway.----------