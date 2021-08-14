1 person injured as flames destroy home, shed in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- One person was injured and a home and a shed were destroyed in a fire in Queens early Saturday.Flames broke out just after 1 a.m. in between two apartment buildings on Leavitt Street in Flushing.Neighbors called 911 after discovering the fire as it burned in the front yard of a home located between the two buildings."I smelled burning plastic and I thought it was an outlet in our house. So we checked all the outlets and nothing, so me and my roommate happened to go on the roof and we looked over and that's when we saw the fire going," Andrew Montereo said.One person suffered a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.Firefighters brought the fire under control by 2 a.m.The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.----------