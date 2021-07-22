Community & Events

Disney volunteers help Food Bank For New York City distribute free food at Yankee Stadium

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A mission to help feed families continued at Yankee Stadium as Food Bank For New York City handed out meals for the fifth month in a row.

On Thursday, volunteers from the Walt Disney company passed out canned goods and fresh produce outside of the stadium.

The event provided fresh produce and shelf-stable items for up to 500 families.

Organizers say that many families are still struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thankfully the Yankees have made this distribution possible, for the third week of every month, so that as clients' SNAP benefits go down for the week, as they have been minimized, this is an opportunity for them to come and get supplemental food for the remainder of the month," Food Bank For New York City's Janis Robinson said.

The non-profit estimates that 1.6 million New Yorkers are food insecure because of the pandemic, including more than 340,000 residents in the Bronx.

COVID-19 vaccines were also available during the event and anyone who chose to get one received a voucher for two tickets to a Yankees' game.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV and ABC7NY.

