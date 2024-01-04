  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Study shows 1 in 4 adults in NY State experience food insecurity

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, January 4, 2024 3:53PM
Study shows 1 in 4 adults in NY State experience food insecurity
Dr. Camesha Grant, VP of Community Impact at Food Bank for New York City, joined the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team.A new study found that one in four adults in New York State is experiencing food insecurity.
WABC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new study found that one in four adults in New York State is experiencing food insecurity.

The statistics are even worse in some parts of New York City. In the Bronx, it's 39%.

Dr. Camesha Grant, VP of Community Impact at Food Bank for New York City, joined the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team to talk about the study and their efforts to make a difference.

"We want to make sure that every New Yorker has enough food to survive," Dr. Grant said.

Dr. Grant said that they prioritize fresh fruits and vegetables. She said that every dollar donated provides five meals to New Yorkers in need so no donation's too small.

You can learn more about Food Bank for New York City HERE.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW