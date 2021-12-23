Retired cop hands out $100 food vouchers in Brooklyn

Katrina Brownlee handed out $100 vouchers on Wednesday night at a store in Brownsville.
She picked people at random, and in some cases, gave them even more money.
Brownlee is also the founder of a mentoring group for young girls.
As someone who used to be homeless, her goal is to inspire others who just need a little help.
ALSO READ | Road rage may have led to deadly shooting in the Bronx
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip