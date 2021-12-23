Retired cop hands out $100 food vouchers in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11372635" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal reports that detectives are investigating Wednesday morning's fatal shooting in the Bronx as a case of road rage.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A retired police officer is helping to make the season bright for families in need.Katrina Brownlee handed out $100 vouchers on Wednesday night at a store in Brownsville.She picked people at random, and in some cases, gave them even more money.Brownlee is also the founder of a mentoring group for young girls.As someone who used to be homeless, her goal is to inspire others who just need a little help.----------