Coronavirus News: 97-year-old Brooklyn woman pens poem thanking NYC food workers

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A letter was passed to a food delivery worker, thanking them for bringing food to people in need in New York City.It was written by a 97-year-old Sheepshead Bay woman named Sylvia. She is a great grandmother of 13!Sylvia wrote a poem of thanks. It reads:"Had to write you about your foodFor a 97 year young was in the moodTo thank you for all your daysPreparing food in different waysThank you, thank you, I praise you allBe gone, virus, do not stall!"Sylvia is a senior kosher meals recipient.New York City has served 32 million total meals across all city programs since the crisis began.By next week, over 1 million meals will be delivered per day through Emergency Food Delivery.There will also be more than 500,000 grab-and-go meals per day at 500 schools citywide.For seniors in particular, requirements for meals include sodium limits and minimum servings of protein, fruits and vegetables and whole grains.If you need food please visit NYC.gov/GetFoodHelp or call 311.