Amy Freeze's holiday recipe is Green Eggnog. See the recipe below.- Handful of ice- 1 1/4 cup plain almond milk- 2 frozen bananas, peeled, and sliced- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon- 1 fig, soaked for 10 minutes- Dash of ground clove- Vanilla from 1/2 vanilla bean, or use 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (alcohol-free recommended).-dash of sea salt- 1/2 cup spinachBlend all the ingredients together.Sprinkle a little cinnamon on top.Enjoy!Check out the video above to see how Amy makes her green eggnog.