If you're a beer lover, you'll be excited about this brand new Lucky Charms-flavored beer.The Smartmouth Brewing Company in Virginia is releasing its new Lucky Charms-themed brew on March 2.The beer is made with "house toasted marshmallows and cereal marshmallows in the mash, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped a whole lot more."It will be available in 16 oz. cans for a limited time.----------