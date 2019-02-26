FOOD & DRINK

'It's magically delicious': Lucky Charms-themed beer hits stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucky Charms flavored beer will be on shelves March 2nd.

VIRGINA --
If you're a beer lover, you'll be excited about this brand new Lucky Charms-flavored beer.

The Smartmouth Brewing Company in Virginia is releasing its new Lucky Charms-themed brew on March 2.

The beer is made with "house toasted marshmallows and cereal marshmallows in the mash, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped a whole lot more."

It will be available in 16 oz. cans for a limited time.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worlddrinkingbeeralcoholVirginia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Craving desserts? Here are White Plains's top 3 options
New Vietnamese spot Pho Bar debuts in Chinatown
Root beer float, pancakes and syrup among new Peeps flavors
Craving hot pot? Here are New York City's top 5 options
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
De Blasio, Cuomo release 10-point plan to fix, fund MTA
Mom, teen daughter accused in murders of 5 family members
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
Show More
Search for suspect who raped woman at Bronx motel
Controversy ahead of NYC public advocate special election
Burglar caught on camera dropping out of Bronx ceiling
Cleanup across Tri-State after damaging high winds
AccuWeather: Wind diminishes, brisk cold returns
More News