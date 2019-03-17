Long Island brewery creates beer using yeast from 1800s shipwreck

HOLBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- An ale that was just introduced at a craft beer festival in Albany has a fascinating story behind it.
Saint James Brewery on Long Island created 'Deep Ascent' ale, using yeast from bottles of beer that were recovered from the wreckage of a luxury liner that sank off Fire Island in 1886.
The brewer says he wanted to recreate what it would have been like to drink a beer on the ship all those years ago.
'Deep Ascent' will be released locally this summer. If successful, it could be released globally later this year.
