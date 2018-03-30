IN OUR BACKYARD

Making matzo with Manischewitz: A behind the scenes look

Make matzo with Manischewitz. (WABC)

Mike Bencivenga, Jamie Nguyen, John Sprei
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Did you know that one of the largest producers of Kosher products is right here in our backyard?

Manischewitz is a company known worldwide, and it's headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Each year, the company produces 80,000,000 sheets of matzo alone.

Matzo, which is unleavened bread, plays a key role during the eight days of Passover. Matzo symbolizes the hurried exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt. They did not have time to wait for their dough to rise.

Nearly two million Jews live in the tri-state area. Passover this year begins after sundown on March 30.

