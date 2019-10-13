Mice, roaches force closure of Barney Greengrass on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Mice and roaches forced the closure of Barney Greengrass on the Upper West Side.The New York City Health Department has shut down the famed deli saying the owners must clean up their act.Inspectors found six violations in all.The problems are not just with vermin, there was also a failure to keep the food hot enough, and employee clothing described as 'soiled.'----------