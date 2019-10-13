Food & Drink

Mice, roaches force closure of Barney Greengrass on Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Mice and roaches forced the closure of Barney Greengrass on the Upper West Side.

The New York City Health Department has shut down the famed deli saying the owners must clean up their act.

Inspectors found six violations in all.

The problems are not just with vermin, there was also a failure to keep the food hot enough, and employee clothing described as 'soiled.'

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkupper west sidenew york citymanhattanfoodhealth code violationsrestaurantrestaurant inspection
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Police ID 4 men killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Yankees beat Astros 7-0 in Game 1 of ALCS
Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 1 missing
Police arrest suspect in attack on woman in her NYC bedroom
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Police officer struck by car during traffic stop in Brooklyn
Show More
Two teens rescued after chasing volleyball into Hudson River
Police: Woman killed by SUV while crossing Brooklyn intersection
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk held in Newark
Six ambulances vandalized while parked at station in the Bronx
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
More TOP STORIES News