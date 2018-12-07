LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) --Tacos aren't just a Mexican food staple. A restaurant in New Jersey is serving up street food with inspirations from around the world!
"A Taco Affair" reflect the owner's passion for fine cooking. She wanted to cook with all her knowledge and use tacos as a vessel for her creativity.
The restaurant opened in June of 2017. It's located at 81 Main Street in Little Falls, New Jersey.
Here's the recipe for their buttermilk chicken tacos:
For the chicken:
-- 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into 1 inch thick strips
-- 1 cup buttermilk
-- 1/4 cup Cajun seasoning
-- 1/4 cup Old Bay seasoning
Mix chicken and all ingredients together. Let marinate over night.
For frying the chicken:
-- 2 cups all-purpose Flour
-- 1/4 cup Cajun seasoning
-- 1/4 cup Old Bay seasoning
Heat oil to 350 degrees. Mix flour and spices together. Dip the strips of chicken in a seasoned flour. Coat thoroughly. Shake off extra flour, and fry for 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown.
For green tomato relish:
-- 1 green tomato
-- 2 tablespoons of salt
-- 1 teaspoon black pepper
-- 1/4 cup sugar
-- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
-- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
Small dice the green tomato. Mix remaining ingredients with the diced green tomatoes. Let sit refrigerated for 1 day.
For the ranch dressing:
-- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
-- 1/2 cup sour cream
-- 1/2 cup buttermilk or regular milk
-- 3/4 to 1 teaspoon dried dill
-- 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
-- 1/2 teaspoon dried chives
-- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
-- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
-- 1/4 teaspoon salt
-- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
-- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
-- 1 clove garlic
-- 3 jalapeños
Mix mayonnaise and sour cream in a bowl. Put remaining ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth. Add purée to the mayonnaise mixture and whisk.
Assemble tacos on toasted soft corn tortillas. Slab bacon is optional.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts