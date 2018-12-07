NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

Neighborhood Eats: A Taco Affair in Little Falls, New Jersey

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Tacos aren't just a Mexican food staple. A restaurant in New Jersey is serving up street food with inspirations from around the world!

"A Taco Affair" reflect the owner's passion for fine cooking. She wanted to cook with all her knowledge and use tacos as a vessel for her creativity.

The restaurant opened in June of 2017. It's located at 81 Main Street in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Here's the recipe for their buttermilk chicken tacos:

For the chicken:
-- 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into 1 inch thick strips
-- 1 cup buttermilk
-- 1/4 cup Cajun seasoning
-- 1/4 cup Old Bay seasoning
Mix chicken and all ingredients together. Let marinate over night.

For frying the chicken:
-- 2 cups all-purpose Flour
-- 1/4 cup Cajun seasoning
-- 1/4 cup Old Bay seasoning

Heat oil to 350 degrees. Mix flour and spices together. Dip the strips of chicken in a seasoned flour. Coat thoroughly. Shake off extra flour, and fry for 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown.

For green tomato relish:
-- 1 green tomato
-- 2 tablespoons of salt
-- 1 teaspoon black pepper
-- 1/4 cup sugar
-- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
-- 1/4 cup vegetable oil

Small dice the green tomato. Mix remaining ingredients with the diced green tomatoes. Let sit refrigerated for 1 day.

For the ranch dressing:
-- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
-- 1/2 cup sour cream
-- 1/2 cup buttermilk or regular milk
-- 3/4 to 1 teaspoon dried dill
-- 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
-- 1/2 teaspoon dried chives
-- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
-- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
-- 1/4 teaspoon salt
-- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
-- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
-- 1 clove garlic
-- 3 jalapeños

Mix mayonnaise and sour cream in a bowl. Put remaining ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth. Add purée to the mayonnaise mixture and whisk.

Assemble tacos on toasted soft corn tortillas. Slab bacon is optional.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtacosrestaurantneighborhood eatsLittle FallsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEIGHBORHOOD EATS
Neighborhood Eats: NYC restaurant taps into Dominican roots
Neighborhood Eats: 'BarBacon' BBQ Burnt Ends
Neighborhood Eats: Peruvian food at 'Llamita'
Neighborhood Eats at Park 143 Bistro & Fish
More neighborhood eats
FOOD & DRINK
Homemade stuffing recipe good for any holiday
Applebee's offering $1 holiday cocktail through December
Sports bar Blue Haven East opens its doors in Kips Bay
NuNoodle opens its doors in the East Village
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Elderly man killed in Newark hit-and-run; Truck driver in custody
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves substantial prison time
Suspect arrested after man beaten into coma in Bronx
New Jersey teacher charged with sexual contact with students
Man who drove into crowd convicted of first-degree murder
High school student shot on Long Island; 4 in custody
Judge: Cardi B cannot contact victims of strip club fight
Police: Man scams approx. $90,000 from elderly LI residents
Show More
Killer sentenced to 58 years for murder of NJ cab driver
Cops: Crash into home leads to discovery of marijuana growhouse
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
Police: Stepdad dies after kicked in stomach by 11-year-old
2 NJ girls report attempted luring by men in minivan
More News