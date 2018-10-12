Growing up, Wayne Chessler worked at his uncle's restaurants, and says the business was in his blood. So much so, he opened his own place in Bronxville seven years ago.Park 143 Bistro & Fish began as a tapas spot and has evolved into a bistro with an emphasis on seafood. There's shrimp and grits, crispy octopus and a variety of mussels - including 'drunken' style. That dish gets its kick from tequila and jalapenos. For Wayne, who is friendly with so many of his customers, every night is like a dinner party.1 dozen musselscup buttercup clam juice2 tsp chopped cilantro3 garlic minced cloves2 tsp minced shallots1 small jalapeno minced2 TBL tequilaOlive oilSalt & pepperHeat 2-3 tsp olive oil in medium sauce pan over medium heatAdd garlic, shallots and jalapenoSautee for 1-2 minutesAdd mussels, salt and pepperAs mussels begin to open add the tequila (watch for flame)Add clam juice once flame subsides, cook for another minute, then toss in butter and cilantro----------