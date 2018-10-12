BRONXVILLE, New York (WABC) --Growing up, Wayne Chessler worked at his uncle's restaurants, and says the business was in his blood. So much so, he opened his own place in Bronxville seven years ago.
Park 143 Bistro & Fish began as a tapas spot and has evolved into a bistro with an emphasis on seafood. There's shrimp and grits, crispy octopus and a variety of mussels - including 'drunken' style. That dish gets its kick from tequila and jalapenos. For Wayne, who is friendly with so many of his customers, every night is like a dinner party.
Drunken Mussels from Park 143 Bistro & Fish
Ingredients:
1 dozen mussels
cup butter
cup clam juice
2 tsp chopped cilantro
3 garlic minced cloves
2 tsp minced shallots
1 small jalapeno minced
2 TBL tequila
Olive oil
Salt & pepper
Directions:
Heat 2-3 tsp olive oil in medium sauce pan over medium heat
Add garlic, shallots and jalapeno
Sautee for 1-2 minutes
Add mussels, salt and pepper
As mussels begin to open add the tequila (watch for flame)
Add clam juice once flame subsides, cook for another minute, then toss in butter and cilantro
----------
