NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

Neighborhood Eats: 'Atlas Kitchen' on the Upper West Side

By
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The Upper West Side is home to plenty of Chinese restaurants, but there is one that is setting itself apart for both its look and cuisine.

'Atlas Kitchen,' located on 258 West 109th St. opened in late October, and the owners, two recent graduates of Columbia University are offering a different take on Chinese food.

Max Chen and How-Juhn Sun call themselves food explorers, and after eating everywhere in NYC, they decided to open their own spot just down the street from their Alma Mater. As it turns out, many of their customers are students.

The setting is atypical - it is modern with a mural by a famous Chinese artist. The food is presented in creative ways, like the sliced pork and garlic sauce.

Chef Lee is known for his Hunan cooking, but he brings something else to his technique - he has a background studying in German, too - so he combines German and Chinese dishes.

One dish is beef flank in dry wok - the main ingredient is essential beef stew. The cubed beef is stir fried with scallions, peppers, garlic and ginger. Meanwhile, the chef also makes baby beef wontons, which are then deep fried and served with the beef. It has depth and kick.

There are also clams with winter melon, bean curd noodles, and steamed whole fish. Dishes from eight Chinese provinces are served here.

RECIPE: Beef Flank

Ingredients for stew:
2 lbs Beef Flank
Salt
Pepper
2 tsp star anise
2 bay leaves
3 dried Sichuan peppers
3 cinnamon sticks
3 tsp Hoisin sauce
3 tsp soy sauce
4 cups beef stock
Directions:
Cube beef.
Salt and pepper the beef and then brown oven medium heat. add all the spices, hoisin, soy and stock. Bring to boil, then cover and lower heat. This should cook 3-4 hours. Strain all ingredients, set aside beef. Let it cool.

Ingredients for Won-tons:
8 won-ton skins
pound ground beef
egg wash
oil-for deep fryer
1 tsp salt
1 tsp ginger, finely diced
2 cloves garlic, finely diced

Mix meat with garlic, ginger and salt
Place a small amount on a won-ton skin, circle the edges with egg wash.
Crimp edges together.
Deep fry won-tons quickly so that they're crispy. And drain.

For wok portion:

Already stewed beef flank
2 tsp Cayenne pepper
1 TBLS Tabasco pepper
cup red peppers chopped
cup scallions chopped
cup celery
3 garlic cloves chopped
2 tsp ginger, fine diced
Chicken stock cup
Cooking oil
1 tsp Corn starch mixed with cup water

Heat oil in wok, add the garlic, ginger, scallions, red peppers and celery
After about a minute, add the beef
Add chicken stock, cayenne pepper and tobacco.
As that cooks and bubbles, add the corn starch mixture to thicken.
Toss in fried won-tons at the end and serve.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodneighborhood eatsfoodrecipe
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEIGHBORHOOD EATS
Neighborhood Eats: Yummy Tummy Asian Bistro in Queens
Neighborhood Eats: 'Emma's Torch' in Brooklyn
Neighborhood Eats: A Taco Affair in Little Falls, NJ
Neighborhood Eats: NYC restaurant taps into Dominican roots
More neighborhood eats
FOOD & DRINK
The top 3 Mexican spots in White Plains, ranked
3 new places to savor Chinese fare in New York City
Score pizza and more at Crown Heights North's new Screamer's Pizzeria
Mejuri makes Nolita debut, with jewelry and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Funeral for FDNY firefighter who fell to his death in Brooklyn
Child found dead after police find blood-spattered woman
AccuWeather: How much snow to expect
Man arrested in missing teen's abduction, parents' murder
Body of baby at center of alleged fake kidnapping found
5 men wanted for staging fight, causing panic at LI Walmart
NYCHA tenants in Brooklyn left in the cold without heat
Female police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
Show More
Legionella bacteria detected in water at Brooklyn hospital
Alleged peeping Tom brings ladder to Westchester home
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
Man gets 30 years in prison for killing NJ livery driver
Teacher breaks neck in Guatemala, being held until bill paid
More News