Neighborhood Eats: 'Atlas Kitchen' on the Upper West Side

The Upper West Side is home to plenty of Chinese restaurants, but there is one that is setting itself apart for both its look and cuisine.'Atlas Kitchen,' located on 258 West 109th St. opened in late October, and the owners, two recent graduates of Columbia University are offering a different take on Chinese food.Max Chen and How-Juhn Sun call themselves food explorers, and after eating everywhere in NYC, they decided to open their own spot just down the street from their Alma Mater. As it turns out, many of their customers are students.The setting is atypical - it is modern with a mural by a famous Chinese artist. The food is presented in creative ways, like the sliced pork and garlic sauce.Chef Lee is known for his Hunan cooking, but he brings something else to his technique - he has a background studying in German, too - so he combines German and Chinese dishes.One dish is beef flank in dry wok - the main ingredient is essential beef stew. The cubed beef is stir fried with scallions, peppers, garlic and ginger. Meanwhile, the chef also makes baby beef wontons, which are then deep fried and served with the beef. It has depth and kick.There are also clams with winter melon, bean curd noodles, and steamed whole fish. Dishes from eight Chinese provinces are served here.2 lbs Beef FlankSaltPepper2 tsp star anise2 bay leaves3 dried Sichuan peppers3 cinnamon sticks3 tsp Hoisin sauce3 tsp soy sauce4 cups beef stockCube beef.Salt and pepper the beef and then brown oven medium heat. add all the spices, hoisin, soy and stock. Bring to boil, then cover and lower heat. This should cook 3-4 hours. Strain all ingredients, set aside beef. Let it cool.8 won-ton skinspound ground beefegg washoil-for deep fryer1 tsp salt1 tsp ginger, finely diced2 cloves garlic, finely dicedMix meat with garlic, ginger and saltPlace a small amount on a won-ton skin, circle the edges with egg wash.Crimp edges together.Deep fry won-tons quickly so that they're crispy. And drain.Already stewed beef flank2 tsp Cayenne pepper1 TBLS Tabasco peppercup red peppers choppedcup scallions choppedcup celery3 garlic cloves chopped2 tsp ginger, fine dicedChicken stock cupCooking oil1 tsp Corn starch mixed with cup waterHeat oil in wok, add the garlic, ginger, scallions, red peppers and celeryAfter about a minute, add the beefAdd chicken stock, cayenne pepper and tobacco.As that cooks and bubbles, add the corn starch mixture to thicken.Toss in fried won-tons at the end and serve.----------