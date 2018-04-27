NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

Neighborhood Eats: J's on the Bay in Staten Island

Lauren Glassberg reports on J's on the Bay in Staten Island.

ROSEBANK, Staten Island (WABC) --
In this edition of Neighborhood Eats, we're headed to Staten Island for an old-school luncheonette.

J's on the Bay is located on Bay Street, where it's been for 80 years.

There's a relatively new owner whose cooking dips into nostalgia and moves right into the present.

Sure, you can get a grilled cheese. But you can also get a grilled mozzarella with avocado and bacon on Texas Toast.

Chicken wings come Kung Pao style, and as for the chicken and waffles, try the one with bacon jam. Owner Joe Salimeni calls it a belly bomber.

Good luck finishing it, but then again, you'll want to save room for the S'mores milkshake.

Recipe for Bacon Onion Jam from J's on the Bay

(Recipe makes enough for 4 to 6 waffles)

Ingredients:
--1 Spanish onion
--1 lb applewood bacon
--1 cup chicken stock
--1/4 lb light brown sugar

Method:
--Julienne bacon to 1/4-inch strips
--Chop onion to 1/4-inch pieces

Preparation:
--In medium size saute pan, render bacon on medium to low heat. Continue to cook until it's almost crispy

--Discard 3/4 of bacon fat

--Add onions, light brown sugar and chicken stock

--Cook over medium heat, stirring to ensure sugar doesn't burn

--Cook 15-20 minutes until the consistency is jammy

--Use to top a waffle, add fried chicken and cheddar cheese, put under broiler for a minute to melt cheese.

--Top with chipotle mayo. Serve!

