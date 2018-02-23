THEATER DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) --Randy Strickland-Witherspoon loves cooking. And for fun, he used to cook for his colleagues at the Broadway shows where he worked.
He was a dresser for the actors, but soon his cooking made him pretty popular.
Friends encouraged him to start a catering company. That led to Spoonfed NYC, now also a restaurant in the Theater District.
The food? It's from the South Carolina low country.
The menu includes classics like shrimp and grits, mac and cheese, but also features meatloaf sliders served on biscuits and deep-fried, bacon-wrapped meatloaf.
That's actually a recipe from Randy's husband's family -- and it's a popular dish.
Many of Spoonfed's customers are Broadway performers. Randy hopes the restaurant feels like their own playhouse.
Recipe for Spoonfed's Blackened Red Snapper over Garlic Kale Salad
Ingredients:
6oz. Red Snapper
2 tbls
Salad:
1 c kale
1/3 c dried cranberries
1 tsp finely chopped garlic
1 tbsp sesame seeds
Olive oil
1/3 cup citrus juice
Blackened Seasoning:
1 teaspoons cayenne pepper
1 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper
1 tablespoon salt
2 teaspoons onion powder
2 tablespoons paprika
1 teaspoon dried thyme
2 teaspoons garlic
How to make it:
In mixing bowl, lightly coat and massage kale leaves with olive oil.
In another mixing bowl, toss cranberries, garlic and kale.
Sprinkle sesame seed into mixture and toss.
Lightly drizzle with citrus juice. Place on serving dish.
Generously Season fish while butter is melting in cast iron skillet. Place fish into hot melted butter. Cook 3 minutes until underside turns black. Flip and cook another 3 mins, until fish is flaky.
Once done, place snapper on top of prepared salad, and eat like you mean it, honey!
