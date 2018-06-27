Nina Pineda's holiday recipe is French onion dip. See the recipe below.- 3 cups Sour Cream- 1 bar of Cream Cheese softened- 4 Onions- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce- 1 teaspoon Celery Salt- Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste1. Slice onions and sautée some olive oil in a sauce pan over medium heat until nice and caramelized brown (about 15-20 minutes). For a boost of flavor, get the onions almost charred.2. Cool and chop or put in blender3. Add all the other ingredients and blend.4. Serve chilled with Potato chips, pretzels, carrots, celery, radishes, Triscuits or Wheat thinsCheck out the video above to see how Nina whips together her French onion dip.