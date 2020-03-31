coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC food banks struggle to stay stocked amid COVID-19 crisis

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In tough times, many people turn to food banks to help feed their families. But in very rough times, even food banks have trouble staying stocked.

The coronavirus pandemic comes at a time when they're more needed then ever, as the rush on grocery stores at the outset of the outbreak was like nothing most of us have ever seen.

Lines wrapped around the block and shelves were emptied of necessities.

But not every New Yorker has the luxury of buying at will and stocking up on weeks worth of supplies, and millions in the city depend on local food pantries.

"32% of pantries in New York City have shut down," Met Council CEO David Greenfield said. "Within 10 days, most food pantries will shut down. They simply cannot afford to keep up."

The Met Council overseas a network of more than 180 full and part-time food pantries, and Greenfield says the rising cost of food and rising unemployment are big factors in the growing need for help.

Leslie Gordon, the head of Food Bank for New York City, the leading hunger relief non-profit in the five boroughs, says its partners are reporting a 50% increase in the number of people showing up for assistance.

And in those places where pantries have disappeared, they're picking up the slack.

But the non-profits can't do it alone. On Tuesday, a group of faith leaders from across the city appealed to the state for $25 million in emergency funds to help.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson made a similar appeal to the city last week.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthfoodcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkfood bankshoppingcovid 19 pandemicnyc newsgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Union wants Rikers Island testing site, better safety protocols
EMT help increases in NYC as cases rise to more than 43,000
US Open tennis site to house temporary hospital
Staten Island sisters make, donate mask covers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
30-year-old NJ high school baseball coach dies of coronavirus
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
NYPD has 5,600 officers out sick, 5 deaths amid COVID-19 pandemic
Long Island surpasses 15,000 coronavirus cases, with 116 deaths
1,550 dead in New York, with more than 75,000 COVID-19 cases
EMT help increases in NYC as cases rise to more than 43,000
Deaths soar to 267 in NJ; nearly 19,000 cases
Show More
CT governor predicts April will be 'horrible month' for COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in New York City: Photos capture the city during the crisis
Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says
Union wants Rikers Island testing site, better safety protocols
USNS Comfort to begin accepting non-COVID-19 patients
More TOP STORIES News