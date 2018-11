This is a holiday favorite in our house, as easy to make as it is festive. Serve at breakfast or with a holiday dinner.See the recipe below!1 Cup fresh or frozen, unthawed cranberries1/2 Cup confectioner's sugar1 Cup all-purpose flour3/4 Cup cornmeal1/2 Cup granulated sugar1 Tablespoon baking powder3/4 teaspoon salt1 large egg1 Cup whole milk (cold)2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit2. Grease an 8-inch square pan3. Slice cranberries in half4. Place in a medium mixing bowl and toss with confectioner's sugar until the cranberries are coated5. In a small bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt - mix together6. In a small bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, and melted butter.7. Pour over the cornmeal-cranberry mixture and stir just until combined (don't over mix)8. Pour into the prepared pan9. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and the top is golden brown10. Let cool slightly in the pan before cutting into squares11. Serve warm with butter and a drizzle of maple syrup, if desiredFor more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!