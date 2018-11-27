HOLIDAY RECIPES

Sandy Kenyon and wife Eileen bake delicious cranberry cornbread

Sandy Kenyon and his wife, Eileen, work together to bake delicious cranberry cornbread. Try out their holiday favorite!

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
This is a holiday favorite in our house, as easy to make as it is festive. Serve at breakfast or with a holiday dinner.

See the recipe below!

Ingredients
1 Cup fresh or frozen, unthawed cranberries
1/2 Cup confectioner's sugar
1 Cup all-purpose flour
3/4 Cup cornmeal
1/2 Cup granulated sugar
1 Tablespoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt

1 large egg
1 Cup whole milk (cold)
2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
2. Grease an 8-inch square pan
3. Slice cranberries in half
4. Place in a medium mixing bowl and toss with confectioner's sugar until the cranberries are coated

5. In a small bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt - mix together
6. In a small bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, and melted butter.
7. Pour over the cornmeal-cranberry mixture and stir just until combined (don't over mix)
8. Pour into the prepared pan
9. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and the top is golden brown
10. Let cool slightly in the pan before cutting into squares
11. Serve warm with butter and a drizzle of maple syrup, if desired

For more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
