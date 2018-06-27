Shannon Sohn's holiday recipe is pecan pie. See the recipe below.- 1 cup light brown sugar- 1/4 cup white sugar- 1/2 cup butter, melted- 2 eggs- 1 tbs flour- 1 tbs milk- 1 tsp vanilla- 1 cup chopped pecans1. Preheat oven to 4002. In large bowl, beat eggs until foamy, and stir in melted butter. Stir in the brown sugar, white sugar and flour; mix well. Last, add the milk, vanilla and nuts.3. Pour into an unbaked 9-inch pie shell. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes, then reduce temp to 350 and bake for 30-40 minutes.Check out the video above to see how Shannon makes her pecan pie.