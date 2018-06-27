NEW YORK (WABC) --Shannon Sohn's holiday recipe is pecan pie. See the recipe below.
Ingredients
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 2 eggs
- 1 tbs flour
- 1 tbs milk
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 cup chopped pecans
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400
2. In large bowl, beat eggs until foamy, and stir in melted butter. Stir in the brown sugar, white sugar and flour; mix well. Last, add the milk, vanilla and nuts.
3. Pour into an unbaked 9-inch pie shell. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes, then reduce temp to 350 and bake for 30-40 minutes.
Check out the video above to see how Shannon makes her pecan pie.
