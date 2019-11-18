Food & Drink

Taco Bell suggests switching up your Thanksgiving dinner table with this non-traditional dish

Tired of turkey or stuffing? Taco Bell is suggesting a non-traditional dish to change up the usual Thanksgiving dinner.

It involves tacos, of course. The restaurant posted a recipe for a taco soup concoction on its blog which consists of throwing some tacos in a blender and adding some spices.

First, though, it suggests that you start with chicken tacos. The extra ingredients include garlic, cilantro, onions and heavy whipping cream.
