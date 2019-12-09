holiday recipes

Long Island Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone's tasty pumpkin delight

By
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Our Long Island Community Journalist, Alex Ciccarone, is sharing her sister's pumpkin delight recipe that will be the perfect dessert to share with guests with a sweet tooth this holiday season.

See how Alex bakes all the yummy ingredients of fall into one delicious bite!

------------------------------------

Ingredients
2 Sticks Salted Butter
1 Large Can Pumpkin Puree
3 Large Eggs
1 Large Can Evaporated Milk
1 Cup Sugar
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
1 Teaspoon Cinnamon
1/2 Teaspoon Nutmeg
1 Box Yellow Cake Mix

Directions
1. Preheat oven temperature to 350 degrees
2. In a bowl add pumpkin puree, followed by the three eggs, evaporated milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir until mixed together.
3. Pour mixture into a baking dish, then combine yellow cake mix and pour over the first mixture like a topping.
5. Melt the two sticks of butter then drizzle the butter over the batter.
6. Bake for one hour at 350 degrees, then cool for one hour in the fridge before serving.

------------------------------------

Feel free to add as much whipped cream as you like, for the ultimate topping on your perfect fall dessert. YUM!!!

For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
