Former Fordham University student sues school over alleged rape by roommate

A former Fordham University naval student is suing the school over claims they neglected to protect him from a violent roommate.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A former Fordham University naval student is suing the school over claims that they neglected to protect him from a violent roommate, who allegedly raped him.

According to Austin, Fordham did not protect him from Patrick Sweeney, whom he says the school knew had a history of violence.

The lawsuit alleges that Sweeney raped Austin in their dorm room in 2011.

The former Fordham student says the school did little even after he reported the assault to officials.

He says that despite informing officials of the incident, Sweeney remained on campus only to be charged in a separate sexual assault in 2012.

The filing falls under the New York Adult Survivors Act, which provides a one-year period for survivors of sexual assault to file civil suits and seek justice they were previously denied.

Fordham and Sweeney have yet to respond to the allegations.

