Cute Video: Fort Worth Zoo baby elephant having the time of his life with bubbles

Brazos, the 10-month-old elephant at the Fort Worth Zoo, just discovered bubbles.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- No matter what you're doing right now, you're probably not having nearly as much fun as this little guy.

Meet Brazos, a 10-month-old elephant.

Workers at the Fort Worth Zoo decided to bring in a bubble machine for him to play with.

By the looks of it, he's having the time of his life!

Zoo officials say this activity was just for fun, though, it's also enriching for his curious mind.

You can see his mother, Bluebonnet, watching over him; she was apparently unfazed by the bubbles.

Brazos already weighs nearly 1,100 pounds, which makes the pairing with lighter than air bubbles even more endearing.

Brazos was born on Oct. 21, 2021. It was the fourth elephant birth in the Fort Worth Zoo's 112-year history.