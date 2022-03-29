Careers

NYC Mayor Eric Adams announces new training and apprenticeship program for foster care children

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new training program on Tuesday meant to help foster care children transition into the workforce.

V-CRED will provide professional opportunities for children and young adults in foster care ages 16 to 24 and support their education, career, and personal development.

According to a press release, the program was created in partnership with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, The City University of New York (CUNY), and private sector employers.

"This new V-CRED vocational training and apprenticeship program is going to help our young people prepare for good jobs and a bright future. But it's about more than learning. It's about guidance and mentorship because when it comes to helping young people plan their future: We are not going to just let them wing it, we are going to take them under our wing," Adams said.

Children and young adults will participate in training for professional certification through courses offered by Kingsborough Community College, paid internships/apprenticeships, and have potential employment opportunities after their internships.

