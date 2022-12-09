Neighborhood fox now a nightly visitor after stealing snacks left for delivery workers

A Florham Park resident has been looking after and feeding a fox, and other animals, after it stole snacks intended for delivery workers. Anthony Johnson has the story.

FLORHAM PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fox seen on surveillance video taking snacks left outside a home got more than it bargained for when the homeowner noticed something that may have saved its life.

Theneighborhood fox was recently caught in the act, stealing snacks meant for delivery workers in New Jersey.

A year ago, Marie Mazzocchi of Florham Park found out about this funny fox that kept beating workers to their treats.

"I get Amazon deliveries almost every day, a couple times a day, so I have a little basket that I put out with granola bars and chips, and I notice even squirrels taking some stuff out of there, and I've got a cat that comes up and the fox," Mazzocchi said.

She noticed in a video it was suffering from mange, and as an animal lover, she knew exactly what to do.

"I was able to get some ivermectin and start treating the fox for mange over the next few weeks and she made a full recovery and it's been about a year and she comes by for dinner every night," Mazzocchi said.

Other critters have gotten wind of the free food spot, as well. Now, neighborhood deer, cats, squirrels, and other wildlife drop by to grab and go.

"I started feeding everyone, the delivery drivers and the animals all separately," Mazzocchi said.

Mazzochi has a local non-profit called Jersey Pits Rescue and is housing a recent litter of adoptable pit bulls, so she truly loves taking care of animals.

"We get them all into homes, we placed over 150 dogs this year, probably about 500 dogs since we started in 2018," she said.

The wildlife most likely live in the woods right behind her home and she works to make Foxy, what the fox is now called, and any of her friends feel welcome for snack time.

"Definitely has a schedule, she comes usually around 7:30 or 8 every night and then I'll see her come back around 9:30, she comes back around midnight and the one more time early morning about 5 a.m.," Mazzocchi said.

