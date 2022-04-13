Frank R. James: What we know about Brooklyn subway shooting suspect

Authorities believe he is the man who donned a gas mask, set off a smoke bomb and then fired 33 shots on a Manhattan-bound N train, wounding 10 people and leaving nearly two dozen others hurt in the ensuing chaos.
Investigators were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against Mayor Eric Adams.
"This nation was born in violence, it's kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it's going to die a violent death," he said in one video. "There's nothing going to stop that."
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts "concerning," and officials tightened security for Adams, who was already isolating following a positive COVID-19 test Sunday.
Adams said Wednesday that investigators were zeroed in on finding James.
"We are going to continue to close the loop around him and bring him in, and continue the investigation into this horrific act against innocent New Yorkers," he told MSNBC.
The shooter fled in the chaos, leaving behind the gun, extended magazines, a hatchet, detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van.
That key led investigators to James, who has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The van was later found, unoccupied, near a station where investigators determined the gunman had entered the subway system.
Rambling, profanity-filled YouTube videos apparently posted by James, who is Black, are replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against other Black people.
In one video, posted a day before the attack, he criticizes crime against Black people and says drastic action is needed.
"You got kids going in here now taking machine guns and mowing down innocent people," James says. "It's not going to get better until we make it better," he said, adding that he thought things would only change if certain people were "stomped, kicked and tortured" out of their "comfort zone."
Several videos mention New York City's subways.
A February 20 video says the mayor and Governor Kathy Hochul's plan to address homelessness and safety in the subway system "is doomed for failure" and refers to himself as a "victim" of the city's mental health programs. A January 25 video criticizes Adams' plan to end gun violence.
There is a $50,000 reward for James' apprehension.
He is described as being approximately 5-foot-5 with a heavy build.
"We are asking for the public's help," said Sewell, who asked the public to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS with any information on the suspect, photos or videos.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
