5 individuals to split reward money after Brooklyn subway suspect's arrest, NYPD says

After Tuesday morning's attack on the subway in Sunset Park, the NYPD issued a plea for help in locating James.
NYPD detectives traced the many tips that streamed in and constructed a timeline of events leading to James's apprehension on Wednesday afternoon in Lower Manhattan.
Members of the department's Detective Bureau identified five individuals whose information contributed directly to the arrest approximately 30 hours after the mass attack.
"The public is who we serve, but they are also often our best partner," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "We appreciate all of those who responded to our call for information to locate this suspect, including all of those whose tips did not pan out. We urged the public to join us in this effort to find this suspect and New Yorkers stepped up."
Each of the five individuals performed actions that, under the established Crime Stoppers procedures, elevate them to be considered for receiving reward money.
The plan is for the combined $50,000 reward to be split evenly among those identified individuals.
"Thanks to the help of these five good Samaritans, the NYPD was able to do its job and get a dangerous suspect off the streets just hours after his picture was released," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "The bravery of these five individuals are what truly make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the MTA, the Transport Workers Union Local 100, and the New York City Police Foundation for providing this $50,000 reward."
It is unclear at this time if Zack Tahhan, who went viral after an interview discussing how he flagged officers of the suspect's whereabouts, is one of those five.
Federal officials have charged James, 62, with carrying out an attack on a mass transit system and he has been ordered held without bail after a brief appearance on Thursday in Brooklyn federal court.
On Friday, New York City honored MTA workers who helped aid victims after the shooting.
Ten people were shot, while 19 others were injured. Amazingly, none of the injuries was life-threatening.
