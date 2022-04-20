NYC to honor officers, civilians who helped capture alleged subway shooter Frank R. James

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams will honor police officers and civilians who helped catch Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon.

Four of the five people who are splitting the $50,000 Crime Stoppers reward will be present, including Zack Tahhan, who went viral after an interview discussing how he flagged officers of the suspect's whereabouts.

Two of his friends, as well as 17-year-old Jack Griffin, who spotted the suspect in Chinatown, will also be in attendance.

The fifth civilian hero who saw something and said something has not been publicly identified.

"The public is who we serve, but they are also often our best partner," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "We appreciate all of those who responded to our call for information to locate this suspect, including all of those whose tips did not pan out. We urged the public to join us in this effort to find this suspect and New Yorkers stepped up."

Crime Stoppers normally promises anonymity, but the other four had already identified themselves to the media.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber will also be present.

After Tuesday morning's attack on the subway in Sunset Park, the NYPD issued a plea for help in locating James.

Detectives then traced the many tips that streamed in and constructed a timeline of events leading to James's apprehension on Wednesday afternoon in Lower Manhattan.

"Thanks to the help of these five good Samaritans, the NYPD was able to do its job and get a dangerous suspect off the streets just hours after his picture was released," Adams said last week. "The bravery of these five individuals are what truly make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the MTA, the Transport Workers Union Local 100, and the New York City Police Foundation for providing this $50,000 reward."

Federal officials have charged James, 62, with carrying out an attack on a mass transit system. He was been ordered held without bail.

Last Friday, New York City honored MTA workers who helped aid victims after the shooting.

Ten people were shot, while 19 others were injured. Amazingly, none of the injuries was life-threatening.

