Freak accident: Man impaled by tree branch while driving in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on the freak accident.

Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man is hospitalized after he was impaled by a tree branch in a gruesome, freak accident on the Belt Parkway.

Authorities say the 38-year-old was driving near the Bay Ridge waterfront Saturday morning when the tree limb crashed through his minivan. The branch impaled him in the abdomen.

It took about an hour for rescue workers to get the man out of the car.

First responders rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
freak accidenttree fallBay RidgeNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News