Free COVID tests: Tips for ordering your at-home coronavirus test kits safely

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some tips for getting around roll out glitches and ordering your free at-home COVID tests safely.
When Scott Schlaff tried to sign up, he got a cancelation message that said the tests had already been ordered from his address.
"I was sort of shocked," he said. "I thought that it was either a glitch in the system or that I did something wrong."
The problem was that Schlaff shares his multi-family home in Westchester with his landlord.
"My landlord ordered it downstairs for his family," he said.
And even though Schlaff put "Apartment B" on the form, he was still shut out. And as a COVID long-hauler, he could use the tests.
"I'm sure I'm not the only one that's having this issue," he said.
He's not alone. We caught up with Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng.
"In urban areas like New York, there are more unique issues," she said. "For example, mixed used buildings. Many people live in an apartment above a commercial building, and so some of those addresses were categorized as commercial buildings, and they weren't allowed to get the tests."
Meng said she has spoken to the White House about the issues.
"I represent a more urban area, a more diverse area," she said. "We want to make sure there are enough language capabilities for everyone to access the site and for senior citizens who might not have access to the internet."
Make sure you only order from secure sites, and don't fall for fraud schemes to get you to pay.
"These tests are completely free," Meng said. "The only information they are asking for is your name and address. No birthdate, no financial or private security information should be given."
Meng said you should apply right away, just in case there's another surge and you need the tests on hand.
She also said the White House is fixing the glitches as soon as possible.
For assistance in the ordering process, the USPS recommends filing a service request at their website, or contact their help desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS.
