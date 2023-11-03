Free Money Friday tips for teachers, students, military, first responders and seniors

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's Free Money Friday and 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some new ways to save as the holidays approach.

You don't have to be the crazy coupon lady to save on your holiday shopping. So many people don't realize that stores are offering deals to select groups and all you have to do is take advantage of them.

If you fall into any of these categories: students/teachers, military members, seniors, and first responders, you're probably missing out on good deals from your favorite retailer.

If you're a teacher shopping for your classroom you can snag deals at bookstores, craft stores, and office supplies. For all the students out there's an app called Student Beans, which lists all the deals for you. It's too easy not to save.

Military members can save from retailers, entertainment, and tech. Some of these are even available for veterans and military families as well.

If you're a first responder, you could be saving anywhere from 15% to 30% while doing your holiday shopping.

There is an upside to getting older, senior discounts! AARP members can save on travel, restaurants, and health and wellness. You can utilize AARP as early as 50.

So, what if you don't fall into these categories?

Don't worry there are plenty of websites that post promo codes for everyone to use.

Sites like RetailMeNot and CouponCabin list sales and coupons for you to browse and save with. It's as simple as just searching them up. When you're looking to purchase something online just quickly check these sites and these savings could really add up.

There's no more clipping coupons with grandma, these discounts are right at your fingertips. You just have to be aware of them and use them.

