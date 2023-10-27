Free Money Friday: Survey sites for extra cash

For this Free Money Friday, 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has details on how you can earn money just by sharing your opinion.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Everyone is looking to make a little extra cash these days, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

There are a bunch of free survey websites and apps that you can sign up to give your opinion and earn cash back. These websites work with companies to do market research and pay you a small fee for your time.

We looked into Inbox Dollars, Swagbucks, and Survey Junkie to give you a rundown on what to expect.

Commonalities between all three sites is that you can earn around $0.25 to $5 per survey.

Typically, the more time it takes to complete a survey the more you'll earn. For example, a 5-minute survey can be $0.50 whereas a 30-minute survey could be $1.20.

On Swagbucks and Survey Junkie, you'll earn points that you can convert to cash but on Inbox Dollars it's always in dollars. For payout, you can redeem your earnings on PayPal or get gift cards.

This won't replace your full-time job but it's quite effortless. You can do these on your computer or phone. Instead of mindlessly scrolling through social media, you might as well earn a little bit of cash. Put those thumbs to good use!

In true 7 On Your Side fashion, we have to warn you of some potential scams. These survey scams try to gather personal information while posing as a legitimate site.

Red Flags

- Rewards too good to be true

- Asking for payment

- Too much personal information

Any survey sites that offer lots of cashback or big prizes like a vacation are too good to be true.

You should never have to pay for premium services or better access to these surveys.

Finally, surveys that start asking for sensitive information like passwords or a social security number that is a sign to get out of there quickly.

If you're ever suspicious about a site, do your research before making an account, look at the BBB, TrustPilot, or Reddit.

More details on the survey sites:

Swagbucks - Earn points by taking surveys and redeem them for gift cards. Every 100 points is equal to $1. Usually, the longer the survey the greater the points. Surveys can range from 20-500 points. "More typically, many more casual users earn $25 - $100 in PayPal cash or free gift cards every month from Swagbucks. The minimum cashout is $3.

Inbox Dollars - Same concept but you can earn direct money per survey from $0.25 to $5. This one is nice because you can directly see the cash. It's reported you can earn $20 - $50 a month. The minimum cash out is $30.

Survey Junkie - Very popular and highly rated. You will also earn points per survey and can redeem them through gift cards or PayPal. Points per survey can range from 50-300. It's reported you can make around $40 a month. The minimum cashout is $5.

