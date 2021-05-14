Human remains found inside burning car parked in backyard on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
Human remains found in burning car parked in backyard on Long Island

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after human remains were found in a burning car parked in a backyard on Long Island Friday morning.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion around 10:45 a.m. when the fire department was called to 29 Seaman Ave, for a report of a car fire.

They found a burning car parked in the backyard of the Freeport home.

When they extinguished the fire, a body was found inside the car.

Eyewitness News was told that family does live in that house.

Police have not yet called this incident suspicious, that is still part of the investigation, but it has left neighbors in shock and sad for the family that lives there.

"I'm so sad because the block has nice people, you know? It's so sad to see somebody died -- I don't know what's going on," neighbor Antonio Luna said.

While the Nassau County Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances, they have not ruled out suicide.

"This is very upsetting, I live only a few doors down and my son called me he said he couldn't walk home from school because the street was blocked off so I just picked him up a friend's house -- I had no idea, so this is very surprising," Shirell Staton said.

Seaman Avenue remains closed, and Nassau County Police and Freeport Police continue to investigate.


