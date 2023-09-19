Officials say the driver is in critical condition after his car, traveling at a high rate of speed, drove into the canal in Freeport. Tom Negovan reports.

Good Samaritan helps rescue driver after car goes over boat and into water in Freeport

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was pulled from a car on Long Island after it crashed into a body of water in Freeport.

Police say the speeding car flew over a boat and went into the canal around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A good Samaritan heard the collision and witnessed the legs of the victim sticking out of the window.

The witness then jumped into the water and grabbed the victim who was taken to a local hospital where he was said to be critical but stable.

The car was completely submerged and will take some time to properly remove it, officials said.

