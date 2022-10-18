Expected frigid temperatures trigger overnight frost, freeze alerts for parts of Tri-State

Sam says cooler air that moved in overnight will make it feel more like November.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Frost and freeze watches, warnings, and advisories have been issued for parts of the Tri-State from late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday for the New Jersey counties of Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset.

At the same time, a frost advisory will be in effect for portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

Additionally, a freeze watch will be in effect in Orange County from late Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s and possibly into the 20s in some spots.

The National Weather Service is urging people to take steps to protect tender plants and prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes.

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

