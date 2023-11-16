Disney CEO Bob Iger hints that 'Frozen 4' movie is already in the works

For any fans just not ready to "Let it go"... this announcement is for you! And yes, you read that right, Disney CEO Bob Iger teased that the team is working on "Frozen 3" and "Frozen 4" at the same time.

Nearly 10 years after the release of the first film, Disney CEO Bob Iger teased that a fourth "Frozen" movie is in the works!

The surprise announcement comes even before the release of "Frozen 3," which was previously announced to be in production. A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

"Well, I'll give you a little surprise there, Michael. 'Frozen 3' is in the works, and there might be a 'Frozen 4' in the works, too," Iger said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Thursday. "But I don't have much to say about those films right now. But Jenn Lee -- who created 'Frozen,' the original 'Frozen,' and 'Frozen II' -- is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories."

Iger joined "Good Morning America" from Hong Kong as Hong Kong Disneyland Resort prepares to debut the brand new "World of Frozen" themed land on Nov. 20.

"For years at our Disney parks, we've been creating these large, immersive worlds. Essentially, they're the physical embodiment of some of the greatest stories that we've told -- whether it's Cars Land or Star Wars or Pandora, and of course 'Frozen,' being our most valuable franchise. As you mentioned, a very successful film. I think it's just ripe for basically, building the place that 'Frozen' takes place in, and it's just a fantastic land that enables people to get immersed in the story of 'Frozen' and interact with all the great characters from the films," Iger said of the new attraction.

"World of Frozen" features attractions such as a rollercoaster called "Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs," an enchanting boat ride called "Frozen Ever After," a quick-service restaurant called "Golden Crocus Inn," and more!

Both "Frozen" and "Frozen II" crossed $1 billion at the global box office when they were released in 2013 and 2019, according to The Numbers, a film industry data website that tracks box office revenue.

In August, Disney also announced a new "Frozen" podcast called "Forces of Nature," which takes place after the events of "Frozen 2" and focuses on new stories featuring characters from the land of Arendelle, like Anna, Elsa and Olaf.

The original "Frozen" film premiered on Nov. 27, 2013.

