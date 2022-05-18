real estate

Iconic 'Full House' home in San Francisco on sale for $37 million

According to property records, it last sold in November for just over $5 million
Iconic 'Full House' home in SF on sale for $37 million

SAN FRANCISCO -- The iconic San Francisco home featured on the classic sitcom "Full House" is back on the market for $37 million.

The house is on Broderick Street, which is different from the home shown at the Painted Ladies.

According to property records, it last sold in November for just over $5 million.

The exterior of the "Full House" home in San Francisco is well-known for being featured in the TV series, but the inside looks completely different.



We don't have rights to the photos of the inside, but you can check it out on ZIllow.

Full House fans in San Francisco are remembering Bob Saget at a location that has become iconic among fans, the Full House home.



It appears the owners did a total remodel.

