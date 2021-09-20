Law enforcement searches Brian Laundrie's family home in Gabby Petito case

The FBI escorted Laundrie's parents out of their home into a waiting van in their driveway at 10:00 Monday morning.
They were in the car for about 10 minutes before going back inside.
BREAKING: Brian Laundrie’s parents are brought out of a FBI vehicle in their driveway and back into their home. pic.twitter.com/MLdIZh7ALW— Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) September 20, 2021
Investigators were inside the home with the family all day.
Around 2:30 this afternoon they towed Laundrie's silver mustang from the driveway. They also removed evidence boxes. The search warrant indicated they were looking for Laundrie's computer.
BREAKING: Police just removed evidence boxes from the Laundrie Family Home. pic.twitter.com/BOxzvbmjLs— Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) September 20, 2021
Laundrie and Petito had been living with his parents before making the trek on which she died.
Petito and Laundrie hit the road in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents' home on Sept. 1, police said.
Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case, but his whereabouts in recent days were unknown.
In Wyoming, the FBI announced on Sunday that agents had discovered a body while searching campsites on the edge of Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. No details on the cause of death were released.
"Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified," FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones said. "This is an incredibly difficult time for Petito's family and friends."
An autopsy was set for Tuesday.
Authorities have shut down the isolated Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridget-Teton National Forest while they search for clues. They're turning campers away from the popular camp ground, roughly 45 minutes outside of the town of Jackson.
Petito's father Joseph, tweeted a heartbreaking message following the discovery, saying "she touched the world."
💔#GABBYPETITO she touched the world. pic.twitter.com/DukH7UCTPo— joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 19, 2021
The Laundrie family attorney released a statement on Sunday night saying "The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family."
Separately on Monday, Brian's sister Cassie Laundrie shared exclusively with "Good Morning America" the postcards she received from Petito while she was on her cross country road trip Brian Laundrie.
Cassie Laundrie also shared one of the last text messages she received from Petito on August 10.
Petito tells Cassie Laundrie she's in Arches National Park in Utah with Brian and asked Cassie Laundrie to send her pictures of her children going back to school.
Cassie Laundrie also released a statement saying, "Right now my husband and I would like to express our condolences and prayers to the Petito family. Gabby was a fun and loving influence to" the boys" as she always referred to them. We will cherish all the time spent with her."
A weekend search of a Florida nature preserve failed to find Laundrie, North Port police said. They said in a statement that they "exhausted all avenues in searching the grounds" of the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.
Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie's parents told police he may have gone there.
Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on Long Island. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles south of Sarasota.
The engaged couple had been documenting their trip on YouTube, and they were set to arrive in Portland in October.
Police video released by the Moab, Utah, department showed that an officer pulled the couple's van over on Aug. 12 after it was seen speeding and hitting a curb near the entrance to Arches National Park. The body-camera footage showed an upset Petito.
Laundrie said on the video that the couple had gotten into a scuffle after he climbed into the van with dirty feet. He said he did not want to pursue a domestic violence charge against Petito, who officers decided was the aggressor.
On Monday, officials released a recording of a 911 call made by someone who appeared to have witnessed Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a domestic dispute while in Moab, Utah on August 12th. The caller is heard saying "a gentleman was slapping the girl" before driving off in a white van.
Tips on the case began to pour in on social media like from Miranda Baker, who said in a Tik Tok video she and her boyfriend picked up Laundrie who was hitchhiking around Teton Park on August 29.
Former FBI agent, Brad Garrett, on the search for Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie:
About 45 seconds into to the Tik Tok video, Baker says "He offered to pay us like 200 dollars to give him a ride like 10 miles so that was kind of weird ... without his fiancé."
Her last known contact with family members was from the national park known for its mountainous terrain.
The #FBIDenver Field Office and its Wyoming Resident Agencies, in coordination with the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff's Office & Jackson Police Department, have been conducting ground surveys at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area. pic.twitter.com/95HjWcEuDU— FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021
Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, said the last video chat she had with her daughter was August 24 or 25, though they exchanged text messages for a few days following. She said she is unsure if it was her daughter actually sending those texts.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Suffolk County police at 1-800-220-TIPS, the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7382, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Information can also be submitted online.
