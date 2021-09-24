Driveway candlelight vigil planned for Gabby Petito on Long Island, funeral details released

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11027234" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News interviews Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie's sister about Gabby Petito's disappearance.

BLUE POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- Residents across Bayport-Blue Point will be holding a vigil for Gabby Petito Friday evening, placing candles at the base of their driveways to remember the young woman whose disappearance has garnered nationwide attention.Organizers are spreading the word of "Light the Night For Gabby Petito" in the hopes the event will not only spread across Long Island, but also the country.The candles were being given out along with a request for a $20 donation, with the proceeds going to Gabby's family.A funeral will be held Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, with the service open to the public.The family has also given its blessing for the media to be there.Petito, 22, was reported missing September 11 by her parents after they she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while on a cross-country road trip with fiance Brian Laundrie, who is considered a person of interest in her death.Laundrie remained missing Friday, with an active warrant for his arrest related to activities following Petito's death.The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued the warrant and indictment, alleging unauthorized use of a Capital One debit card and pin code with "intent to defraud."Petito's body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, and a coroner ruled her death a homicide.The search for Laundrie continues in a massive reserve that includes thousands of acres of forbidding, swampy subtropical terrain replete with alligators, snakes, turkey, deer and other wild creatures.There are more than 100 miles of hiking and horseback riding trails.The FBI said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen the couple around Grand Teton.----------