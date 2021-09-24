gabby petito

Driveway candlelight vigil planned for Gabby Petito on Long Island, funeral details released

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Warrant issued for Laundrie as search continues for him in Petito case

BLUE POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- Residents across Bayport-Blue Point will be holding a vigil for Gabby Petito Friday evening, placing candles at the base of their driveways to remember the young woman whose disappearance has garnered nationwide attention.

Organizers are spreading the word of "Light the Night For Gabby Petito" in the hopes the event will not only spread across Long Island, but also the country.

The candles were being given out along with a request for a $20 donation, with the proceeds going to Gabby's family.

ALSO READ: ABC Exclusive: Full interview with Brian Laundrie's sister on Gabby Petito
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News interviews Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie's sister about Gabby Petito's disappearance.


A funeral will be held Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, with the service open to the public.

The family has also given its blessing for the media to be there.

Petito, 22, was reported missing September 11 by her parents after they she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while on a cross-country road trip with fiance Brian Laundrie, who is considered a person of interest in her death.

Laundrie remained missing Friday, with an active warrant for his arrest related to activities following Petito's death.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued the warrant and indictment, alleging unauthorized use of a Capital One debit card and pin code with "intent to defraud."

Petito's body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, and a coroner ruled her death a homicide.

The search for Laundrie continues in a massive reserve that includes thousands of acres of forbidding, swampy subtropical terrain replete with alligators, snakes, turkey, deer and other wild creatures.

There are more than 100 miles of hiking and horseback riding trails.

RELATED | Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
EMBED More News Videos

Gabby Petito was traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in a cargo van the two had outfitted as a makeshift recreational vehicle for a months-long cross-country road trip when she mysteriously disappeared.


The FBI said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen the couple around Grand Teton.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
blue pointsuffolk countywyominghuman remains foundgabby petitobrian laundriemissing womanmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GABBY PETITO
Laundrie still missing after arrest warrant issued in Petito case
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Instagrammer details explosive argument between Petito, Laundrie
Arrest warrant issued for Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie
TOP STORIES
NYC schools prepare for possible teacher, staff shortages Monday
Laundrie still missing after arrest warrant issued in Petito case
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Remains of Korean War veteran, ID'd 70 years later, return to NYC
CDC director overrules panel, backs boosters for frontline workers
Gunman kills 1, injures 14 in Kroger grocery store shooting
Elderly man followed into Harlem lobby, put in chokehold and robbed
Show More
Federal monitor calls for outside intervention to stabilize Rikers
Home that inspired 'The Conjuring' movie for sale for $1.2M
China says all crypto transactions illegal; Bitcoin tumbles
COVID Update: Anger over CDC panel's original booster decision
AccuWeather: Rain ending, skies clear
More TOP STORIES News