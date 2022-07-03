No serious injuries after minor gas explosion in NYC pizzeria kitchen

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pizzeria in the East Village will have to shut down temporarily after a gas explosion in the kitchen.

Firefighters were called to La Mia Pizza on 4th Avenue in the East Village for reports of a gas odor Sunday afternoon.



First responders detected gas and called ConEd who dispatched a crew to help search for the source inside the 20-floor building.

As they were searching an explosion happened in the kitchen of the restaurant while FDNY and ConEd employees were inside.

The explosion didn't cause a fire and was contained to the kitchen, according to the FDNY.

One ConEd employee sustained minor injuries but refused transportation to the hospital.

The situation was escalated to an all-hands operation with 20 units and 78 firefighters responding.

The firefighters were able to reenter the building with ConEd employees and shut down the source of the gas leak.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles among 17 to be awarded Medal of Freedom from Biden


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east villagemanhattangas leakexplosionfdnycon edpizza
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Security incident at JFK Terminal 4 cleared
1 killed, several injured in shooting at mechanic shop in NYC
Several dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
2 Long Island beaches closed after lifeguard nipped by shark
Where to watch 2022 Fourth of July fireworks
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2022: Everything to know
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and nice
Show More
Jayland Walker was unarmed when 8 Ohio officers opened fire on him
GOP's Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over kids getting COVID-19 vaccines
Liz Cheney believes prosecuting Trump for Jan. 6 is necessary
Flight delays ease up amid chaotic 4th of July weekend travel
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian break silence about hospitalization
More TOP STORIES News