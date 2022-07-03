No serious injuries after minor gas explosion in NYC pizzeria kitchen

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pizzeria in the East Village will have to shut down temporarily after a gas explosion in the kitchen.Firefighters were called to La Mia Pizza on 4th Avenue in the East Village for reports of a gas odor Sunday afternoon.First responders detected gas and called ConEd who dispatched a crew to help search for the source inside the 20-floor building.As they were searching an explosion happened in the kitchen of the restaurant while FDNY and ConEd employees were inside.The explosion didn't cause a fire and was contained to the kitchen, according to the FDNY.One ConEd employee sustained minor injuries but refused transportation to the hospital.The situation was escalated to an all-hands operation with 20 units and 78 firefighters responding.The firefighters were able to reenter the building with ConEd employees and shut down the source of the gas leak.The cause of the leak is under investigation.----------