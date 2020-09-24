Ban passed on gas-powered leaf blowers in Village of Larchmont

LARCHMONT, Westchester County (WABC) -- Cleaning up your yard will be a bit more difficult for residents and gardeners in the Village of Larchmont in the future.The Village of Larchmont Board of Trustees unanimously passed a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers effective January 1, 2022.It's the first complete ban in the Northeast United States.They also limited electric leaf blowers to April for spring clean-up, and October 15 to December 15 for fall clean-up.There could be temporary allowances for extreme weather events as determined by the mayor.Residents were directed to notify their gardeners. The ban is for all properties, residential and commercial.Landscapers say the blowers might have to be supplemented by old-fashioned raking. According to some, the additional time, could cost their clients.Those in favor of the gas-powered leaf blower ban cited environmental emissions and the destruction of insect and wildlife habitats that they say are critical to pollination.Studies have shown the emissions from a 2-stroke gasoline engine in one hour are comparable to that of 17 cars. In addition, the hurricane force winds stir up breathable particulates and damage topsoil.Then there's the ear-splitting noise, which has become more of an issue during the pandemic with many working and going to school from home.Violators face fines, and not just those operating the equipment. Homeowners who hired them could also be ticketed as well. It's a whole new landscape indeed.----------