Statues of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor on auction at Sotheby's to raise money for charities

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two iconic statues of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor will be auctioned off to benefit charities founded in each of their names.Sotheby's and Confront Art are partnering to auction off the statues of the two victim's of police brutality with all of the proceeds going to We Are Floyd and the Breonna Taylor Foundation.Both charities were founded by the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in an effort to raise awareness and fight social injustices.Chris Carnabuci sculpted both pieces and LÁOLÚ NYC covered the Breonna Taylor sculpture with design as a collaborative effort.Both artists believe this auction will allow their works to continue to start conversations in public spaces and encourage people to speak out against hate."I think it's very important that we as artists to create work that, speak about actions," said LÁOLÚ NYC. "I'm a Black person live in America. And I mean, this reality is not far-fetched. It's something that I've experienced, you know, I've experienced racism and he has all sorts of things, you know, that deals with it and the repercussions of it so, I mean, if I didn't make art about it, then what am I doing."The sculptures will be up for auction in Sotheby's Contemporary Art auction running online from December 9 to 17 December.Both pieces are on view at Sotheby's York Avenue galleries from December 9 to December 15.Harrison Tenzer, Sotheby's Head of Digital Strategy for Auctions, said the auction house is honored to have the sculptures included in the auction and help raise money to combat injustice."Their memory has helped to fuel the international social justice movement combating the systemic racism that still rages, sometimes with deadly consequences, in America," said Tenzer. "Created to commemorate the lives and legacies of Floyd and Taylor, these two works serve as a poignant call to action, reminding us that we are each accountable for combating injustice in order to build the future we want."----------