Attorneys charged with tossing Molotov cocktail at NYPD vehicle released on bail

An appeals court on Tuesday reversed a decision made on June 5 to revoke the bond of Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis.
Prosecutors had argued the two suspects were a continued danger to society.
Four officers escaped the police vehicle in Fort Greene after Rahman allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail into it during last month's protests.
Rahman and Mattis were both charged with causing damage by fire and explosives to a police vehicle.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube