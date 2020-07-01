Attorneys charged with tossing Molotov cocktail at NYPD vehicle released on bail

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two attorneys charged with tossing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle in Brooklyn during the height of the George Floyd protests have been released on bail to home confinement.

An appeals court on Tuesday reversed a decision made on June 5 to revoke the bond of Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis.

Prosecutors had argued the two suspects were a continued danger to society.



Four officers escaped the police vehicle in Fort Greene after Rahman allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail into it during last month's protests.

Rahman and Mattis were both charged with causing damage by fire and explosives to a police vehicle.

