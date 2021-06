George Floyd 6-foot statue unveiled in Brooklyn

EMBED >More News Videos Opal Lee, 94, is confident that Juneteenth will finally become a national holiday across the country this year.

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- As part of Saturday's Juneteenth holiday celebrations, a George Floyd statue was unveiled in Brooklyn.The six-foot statue of Floyd was created to honor the man whose police brutality death in Minneapolis last year sparked a movement for social justice.It will be on display at Flatbush Junction for two to three weeks, thanks to the work of artist Chris Carnabuchi.From Flatbush Junction, the statue will then go on display at Union Square in Manhattan.On Wednesday, the city of Newark paid tribute to Floyd with a 700-pound bronze statue in front of City Hall.----------