George Floyd 6-foot statue unveiled in Brooklyn

The six-foot statue of Floyd was created to honor the man whose police brutality death in Minneapolis last year sparked a movement for social justice.
It will be on display at Flatbush Junction for two to three weeks, thanks to the work of artist Chris Carnabuchi.
From Flatbush Junction, the statue will then go on display at Union Square in Manhattan.
On Wednesday, the city of Newark paid tribute to Floyd with a 700-pound bronze statue in front of City Hall.
In honor of Juneteenth, we're telling stories of what Black freedom means today, from a 94-year-old's quest for a national holiday to the fight for reparations to cultural celebrations. Click here for more stories from your city and around the country.
