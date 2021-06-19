Community & Events

George Floyd 6-foot statue unveiled in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

6-foot statue of George Floyd unveiled in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- As part of Saturday's Juneteenth holiday celebrations, a George Floyd statue was unveiled in Brooklyn.

The six-foot statue of Floyd was created to honor the man whose police brutality death in Minneapolis last year sparked a movement for social justice.

It will be on display at Flatbush Junction for two to three weeks, thanks to the work of artist Chris Carnabuchi.

From Flatbush Junction, the statue will then go on display at Union Square in Manhattan.

On Wednesday, the city of Newark paid tribute to Floyd with a 700-pound bronze statue in front of City Hall.

In honor of Juneteenth, we're telling stories of what Black freedom means today, from a 94-year-old's quest for a national holiday to the fight for reparations to cultural celebrations. Click here for more stories from your city and around the country.

ALSO READ | Our America: Meet Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth
EMBED More News Videos

Opal Lee, 94, is confident that Juneteenth will finally become a national holiday across the country this year.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnewarkessex countystatuegeorge floydjuneteenth
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Celebrations across NYC as Juneteenth becomes federal holiday
Kids dive for cover as gunman opens fire on NYC sidewalk
AccuWeather: Humid with PM storm
Woman critically injured, 2 children unharmed in attempted carjacking
COVID Updates: Canada, US extend border restrictions until July 21
Cole Beasley would rather retire than get vaccinated, follow NFL COVID rules
Man slashed on the head while standing on subway platform
Show More
Mom, 7-year-old daughter found dead in apparent murder suicide
Federal holiday pressures companies to give Juneteenth off
NY passes 'SLEEP Act' to curb loud souped-up vehicles
From UWS to Queens: Dog found safe after journey through NYC
Juneteenth ceremony to consecrate sacred burial ground at NYC park
More TOP STORIES News