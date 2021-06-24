Community & Events

George Floyd statue unveiled on Juneteenth vandalized in Brooklyn

George Floyd statue vandalized in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- The George Floyd statue that was unveiled on Juneteenth at 1545 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn was discovered vandalized around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

George Floyd's face and pedestal was spray painted black with the wording "PatriotsFront.Us" spray painted in white.

The six-foot statue by artist Chris Carnabuchi was scheduled to stay at the Brooklyn Plaza for two-three weeks before moving to Union Square.



There have been no arrests at this time, and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The statue of Floyd was created to honor the man whose police brutality death in Minneapolis last year sparked a movement for social justice.

ALSO READ | Our America: Meet Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth
Opal Lee, 94, is confident that Juneteenth will finally become a national holiday across the country this year.



