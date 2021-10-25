Arrest made after vandal defaced George Floyd statue in NYC's Union Square

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Arrest made after vandal defaced George Floyd statue in NYC

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a statue honoring George Floyd in Union Square earlier this month.

Police believe Michael Beals threw paint on the statue earlier this month before fleeing. He is charged with criminal mischief.

Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor were not touched.

It happened Oct. 3, just four days after the statue was unveiled at the park the week before.



This was the second time a George Floyd statue has been vandalized in New York City. Back in June, an 11-foot-tall image of Floyd by the same artist was blasted with black paint in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
EMBED More News Videos

There is growing outrage in Brooklyn and in Newark after two statues to honor George Floyd were targeted by vandals.



Eyewitness News spoke with Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd at the time, who said he was saddened by the vandalism but not surprised because he says the hate still exists.

ALSO READ | Gabby Petito case: Laundrie family says they will not hold funeral for Brian
EMBED More News Videos

Brian Laundrie's skeletal remains were given to a forensic anthropologist to determine the cause of death.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanunion squarestatueblack lives mattervandalismgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News