Would-be staffer accuses George Santos of sexual harassment

The allegation is from a would-be male staffer who says the disgraced congressman sexually harassed him over a week ago.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was another bombshell accusation Saturday against George Santos.

Derek Myers has sent a letter to the house ethics committee saying Santos 'insisted I sit next to him on a small sofa' in the office and 'placed his hand on my left leg near my knee.'

Myers says Santos 'proceeded to take his hand and move it down my leg into my inner thigh and proceeded to touch my groin.'

Myers says Santos also asked him to come over that night.

The letter to the ethics committee also accused the Santos Campaign of wrongly having Myers claim to be a volunteer while his paperwork as a paid employee was being processed.

Myers says that after the harassment incident, his job was rescinded.

Santos told a newspaper he had concerns because Myers was charged last year with wiretapping.

