Embattled NY Congressman George Santos proposes bill to give cognitive exam to sitting POTUS

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABC) -- Embattled Long Island Congressman George Santos has introduced a bill that, if passed, would impact the sitting president of the United States.

The proposed bill would require the president to undergo an annual cognitive exam. The exam would be an assessment of several categories, including general intellect, reading comprehension, memory, and reasoning.

If a president were to ignore the test, Santos proposes to take away funds for office travel.

This is the second bill Santos has brought forward since taking office, despite calls to step down for lying.

Santos has co-sponsored 26 pieces of legislation since taking office, and the one that is causing the most controversy is one about gun resolution.

The Congressman co-sponsored House Bill 1095, which would declare the AR-15 style rifle as the national gun of the U.S.

