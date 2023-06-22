Names of mystery guarantors who secured George Santos' bond to be released

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The identities of the three mystery guarantors who secured Rep. George Santos' $500,000 bond last month will be revealed on Thursday.

Santos has claimed that family members made the payment -- not lobbyists or political donors.

He initially said he would rather go to jail than have the names released in order to protect his family's safety.

The congressman's attorney said Santos and Santos' staff have been receiving threatening and harassing calls and messages, including death threats. He said he worries Santos' critics "are just waiting to pounce" on the people backing his release.

Santos pleaded not guilty on May 10 to a 13-count indictment charging that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, lied to Congress about being a millionaire and cheated to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve.

Santos, 34, who represents parts of Queens and Long Island, has refused to resign and plans to seek a second term.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

